Demi is DUNZO With Mike Johnson

Did you think this was going to last forever? Sorry to say it OVER.

Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson’s romance is a thing of the past!

Insiders say nothing terrible happened, it just ran its course. Demi was definitely interested in Mike at one point, but it was short-lived.

Mike, from “The Bachelorette,” is optimistic he’ll reconnect with Demi in the future. The source said, “Mike hopes they can have a second chance again. But for now, he’s fine with being friendly.” Mike, we know you don’t want to be in the friend zone.

Both Demi and Mike have yet to comment on their short-lived romance, but it seems they’re both doing fine.