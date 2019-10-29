Prizes To Win
HomePrizes To Win

Win Your Copy Of WWE 2K20!

WWE 2K20

Source: GotGame Radio Promotions / GotGame Radio Promotions

WWE 2K20 is out now! The game has new features including a My Career mode and a number of star studded wrestlers. You can get your hands on a copy for your gaming system (PS4/XBox One) by listening to Mallory at 9:25PM everyday this week!  

Check out a list of the cool new features below:

  • Get over 35% in savings with the WWE 2K20 Deluxe Edition, which includes All WWE 2K20 Originals, The Fiend Bray Wyatt, Hulk Hogan, Chyna, $500 Shirt The Rock, and Mankind along with the 2K20 Accelerator and MyPLAYER Kickstart!
  • 2K Showcase is back! Relive the incredible journey of the Four Horsewomen and the Women’s Evolution told through their own words!
  • Experience Roman’s Reign in 2K Towers. Follow “The Big Dog” through his early days in NXT, his time as a member of The Shield, to rivalries with Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker and more!
  • For the first time ever in MyCAREER play as both female and male characters and make your way from the indies to the WWE Hall of Fame! Features performances by over 40 WWE Superstars, NXT Superstars, and Legends!
  • WWE 2K20 features over 180 Superstars!
  • Play as the WWE Superstars of today, such as Samoa Joe, Brock Lesnar, or Ricochet, as well as the legendary “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Sting, and more!
  • WWE 2K20 from 2K — Get it now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Rated T for Teen.

 

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 10 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close