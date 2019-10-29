Get Your Hands On A Copy Of WWE 2K20!

WWE 2K20 is out now! The game has new features including a My Career mode and a number of star studded wrestlers.

Check out a list of the cool new features below:

Get over 35% in savings with the WWE 2K20 Deluxe Edition, which includes All WWE 2K20 Originals, The Fiend Bray Wyatt, Hulk Hogan, Chyna, $500 Shirt The Rock, and Mankind along with the 2K20 Accelerator and MyPLAYER Kickstart!

2K Showcase is back! Relive the incredible journey of the Four Horsewomen and the Women’s Evolution told through their own words!

Experience Roman’s Reign in 2K Towers. Follow “The Big Dog” through his early days in NXT, his time as a member of The Shield, to rivalries with Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker and more!

For the first time ever in MyCAREER play as both female and male characters and make your way from the indies to the WWE Hall of Fame! Features performances by over 40 WWE Superstars, NXT Superstars, and Legends!

WWE 2K20 features over 180 Superstars!

Play as the WWE Superstars of today, such as Samoa Joe, Brock Lesnar, or Ricochet, as well as the legendary “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Sting, and more!

WWE 2K20 from 2K — Get it now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Rated T for Teen.

