Baby It’s Cold Outside 2.0

John Legend and Kelly Clarkson have teamed to redo the controversial Christmas classic “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” with a more sensitive narrative.

The revised lyrics are, “I really can’t stay (Baby it’s cold outside)/ I’ve gotta go away (I can call you a ride)/ This evening has been (So glad that you dropped in)/ So very nice (Time spent with you is paradise)/ My mother will start to worry (I’ll call a car and tell ‘em to hurry).”

In recent years the original lyrics have raised eyebrows with lines like, “Say, what’s in this drink?” and a back-and-forth where a man tries to convince a woman to stay the night despite her denials— “I really can’t,” and “The answer is no.”

Legend has announced that he’s releasing “A Legendary Christmas: The Deluxe Edition” on November 8th.

The 18-track LP will have 4 original recordings of holiday classics, including the 2019 redo of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.”