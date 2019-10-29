The Tea With McKinzie
HomeThe Tea With McKinzie

Baby It’s Cold Outside 2.0

John Legend - A Legendary Christmas Flyer

Source: Station Provided / Radio One Indy

John Legend and Kelly Clarkson are reimagining ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’

John Legend and Kelly Clarkson have teamed to redo the controversial Christmas classic “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” with a more sensitive narrative.

The revised lyrics are, “I really can’t stay (Baby it’s cold outside)/ I’ve gotta go away (I can call you a ride)/ This evening has been (So glad that you dropped in)/ So very nice (Time spent with you is paradise)/ My mother will start to worry (I’ll call a car and tell ‘em to hurry).”

In recent years the original lyrics have raised eyebrows with lines like, “Say, what’s in this drink?” and a back-and-forth where a man tries to convince a woman to stay the night despite her denials— “I really can’t,” and “The answer is no.”

Legend has announced that he’s releasing “A Legendary Christmas: The Deluxe Edition” on November 8th.

The 18-track LP will have 4 original recordings of holiday classics, including the 2019 redo of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.”

This will definitely get you into the holiday spirit!

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 10 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close