The Classic ABCs Song Changed and People Are Not Happy

The “easy and fun version” of the ABCs song surfaced on Twitter and people are not happy with the new melody! The LMNOP part is slowed way down from the traditional version. Noah Garfinkel, writer of New Girl, brought it to peoples attention on attention and called it “life ruining. A lot of people seem to agree!

Although this version does clarify the LMNOP part, I feel like I turned out just fine with the original! This is one remix that I can’t get behind. What do you think of this new version the ABCs?

