Stormi’s Halloween Costume Is Perfect! HAHA!! [PHOTO]

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner & Stormi

Source: (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix) / (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix)This is amazing! Kylie Jenner dressed Stormi up in her outfit from the Met gala! She looks head to toe just like her mom. In the picture below she doesn’t seem to enthused though. HAHA!! However, she certainly seems Met Gala ready for sure. This could be a good costume for you if you’re still looking. I gotta figure something out. I have no idea what I’m going to be!

HAHA!!! Gabriel Union kind of did the same thing! New trend?

View this post on Instagram

Brought It. #CaliforniaLove

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

