WATCH: ‘The Grudge’ New Trailer

Scary movies…not really my thing! But if you didn’t already know, The Grudge is getting remade and the trailer is here! The movie is about a house that is cursed by ghosts, and if you enter you suffer a violent death. The cast includes John Cho, Betty Gilpin, Andrea Riseborough, and more. Check out the trailer below.

It originally was a Japanese film, released in 2002, which later inspired the 2004 U.S. version of the film starring Michelle Gellar. The film will hit theaters in January 2020.

