Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

WATCH: ‘The Grudge’ New Trailer

Seats In Movie Theater

Source: Rafael Molia / EyeEm / Getty

Scary movies…not really my thing!  But if you didn’t already know, The Grudge is getting remade and the trailer is here!  The movie is about a house that is cursed by ghosts, and if you enter you suffer a violent death. The cast includes John Cho, Betty Gilpin, Andrea Riseborough, and more.  Check out the trailer below.

It originally was a Japanese film, released in 2002, which later inspired the 2004 U.S. version of the film starring Michelle Gellar.  The film will hit theaters in January 2020.

movie , remake , The Grudge , theaters , trailer

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 10 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close