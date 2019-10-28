Scariest Haunted House in U.S. Requires Doctor’s Note, Waiver, and MORE!

Going to a haunted house around Halloween time is an absolute MUST! But, would you go to the scariest haunted house in the U.S. that has a long list of requirements before you can enter? If failure and fear is your kind of thing, you can go down to Summertown, Tennessee and see if you can make it through the thrilling haunt known as McKamey Manor.

Owner and operator Russ McKamey says he has invested over a million dollars into building his haunted house. All that is required to enter is a bag of dog food…ohhhh, and a long list of boxes to check, including:

-A doctor’s note

-Sign a 40-page waiver

-Establish a safe-word

-Watch a 2 hour movie

-Proof of medical insurance

-Pass a background check

That’s really just the tip of the iceberg. There’s more! Apparently no one can make it all the way through the attraction, and there’s even a $20,000 reward for anyone who can make it to the end.

All the trips into the haunted house get filmed and published to youtube, by Mckamey. He says the secret to so many failures of completing the haunt is playing off individual fears and hypnosis. He has put together a nearly 2 hour montage of everyone who has attempted his “DESOLATION” attraction from July 2017 to August 2019. (Yes, this is the 2 hour movie you have to watch before entering)

Even the trailer for DESOLATION is so intense, that you must sign in to YouTube and confirm your age before you can watch it. Many on twitter are calling the haunted house a legal loophole for torture. Some are calling for the haunted house to be shut down. Here are some screenshots of the waiver, yikes!

Mckamey Manor gives $20,000 to anyone who can last 10 hours there. I watched the videos and thought “ahhh nothing awful probably just actors” I was considering it until I read the waiver. 😳😳😳😳😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/SvMyFfLBTQ — tori (@Toriisaunders) October 25, 2019

if feeling stressed out i remember i am no longer bound & gagged at mckamey manor. never experienced anything like it. i found some photos of my time there. after hours with russ, you really do feel… mentally tired: pic.twitter.com/KSb0elQppk — David Farrier (@davidfarrier) October 26, 2019

So basically McKamey Manor is a place where, for a small donation of dog food, you can have your fingernails ripped off, be buried alive in a coffin full of spiders, pull out your own teeth, and waterboarded. And maybe die, but it's on you for signing the waiver. Seems legit. pic.twitter.com/rKQZp8TSrT — 💟Beachy Blonde💎💜🐶 (@xoMelissaRenee) October 26, 2019

I will not be attempting this anytime soon, or EVER. Will you? If this is your kind of thing, you can sign up here. Read more about McKamey and his haunt here.

