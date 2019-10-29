Indy’s Connection: Puppies and kitties and humane societies, oh my!

This week, host Emily Metheny talks with two humane societies in Central Indiana. Hayley Wolf, the marketing coordinator for Indy Humane, talks about the history of the society, upcoming events, and more. For the second half of the episode, Megan Bousley, the marketing and communications specialist for the Humane Society for Hamilton County, shares the impact of the society, what’s coming soon, and more.

You can listen live to Indy’s Connection every Sunday at 6am on RadioNow 100.9.

