Top 10 Food Trends for 2020 According to Whole Foods

For five years now Whole Foods global buyers and experts have been predicting “innovative” food trends for the following year. Last year Whole Foods predicted a rise in hemp, eco-friendly packaging, and “fake” meat so I’d say they’re pretty good at this. Foods from West Africa are on the list for 2020! Did you know that tomatoes, onions and chili peppers make up the base for many West African dishes? It’s catching on here too along with peanuts, ginger and lemongrass. Other trends include more plant-based however less-soy, and zero-proof drinks such as alcohol-free beers, seltzers, and teas.

Check out the full list for Whole Food’s top 10 trends!

