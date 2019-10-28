National
HomeNational

House in Pennsylvania Turns Their Entrance Into the Cookie Monster

I love the cookie monster. I just feel like I relate to him on so many levels. He’s also my favorite account on Twitter. It turns out a woman in Pennsylvania loves the Cookie Monster as much as I do! For Halloween, she turned the entrance of her house into the Cookie Monster. Lisa Boll used vines and blue spray paint and styrofoam for the eyes.

Image courtesy of WABC-TV

Image courtesy of WABC-TV

She told WPVI-TV that a lot of drivers will stop by to take pictures of their children in front of the display. “It was surprising how many people get a big kick out of it, so it’s good, it’s fun for Halloween and it’s not a horror thing so it appeals to kids under the age of three; it’s not scary,” Boll said.

cookie monster , halloween , Halloween Decorations

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 10 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close