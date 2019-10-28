House in Pennsylvania Turns Their Entrance Into the Cookie Monster

I love the cookie monster. I just feel like I relate to him on so many levels. He’s also my favorite account on Twitter. It turns out a woman in Pennsylvania loves the Cookie Monster as much as I do! For Halloween, she turned the entrance of her house into the Cookie Monster. Lisa Boll used vines and blue spray paint and styrofoam for the eyes.

Image courtesy of WABC-TV

She told WPVI-TV that a lot of drivers will stop by to take pictures of their children in front of the display. “It was surprising how many people get a big kick out of it, so it’s good, it’s fun for Halloween and it’s not a horror thing so it appeals to kids under the age of three; it’s not scary,” Boll said.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: