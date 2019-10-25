Joe & McKinzie
Stephen Puth Performs “Look Away” [VIDEO]

 

SuperGirl Pro At Oceanside Pier

Source: Daniel Knighton / Getty

Stephen Puth is a singer, songwriter, and musician with a passion for creating music for the heart. The 25-year-old New Jersey native is the younger brother of fellow musician and producer–Charlie Puth– and is building his own name in the music industry.

Puth initially had his sights on becoming a song writer. But, eventually decided to focus on being an artist. Puth stopped by the RadioNow studios to chat with Joe & McKinze about his career, music, and more. He also performed an acoustic version of his hit song, “Love Away.”

