Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Original ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Cast Reunites For Upcoming Reboot

The Lizzie McGuire Movie - Premiere

Source: L. Cohen / Getty

The McGuire’s are officially back together!  Yes, the Disney+ Lizzie McGuire reboot puzzle is slowly getting pieced together.  The McGuire Family have all signed on to reprise their rolls! (insert internal screaming here)  Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas are all set to revive their rolls in the upcoming series.  The three actors reunited with Hillary Duff for the first time in 15 years for a script read.  Duff posted the below photo to Instagram, sharing her excitement with her followers.

 

Check out this throwback picture vs. now!  How was this 15 years ago, already?

The original show creator, Terri Minksy, is apparently involved in the reboot.  The show is said to center around Lizzie, who is turning 30, living in New York City, and has a career as an interior decorator.  No word yet if Miranda and Gordo will be back to revive their rolls.  (Fingers crossed!)

The show has not started shooting yet, but is expected to hit Disney+ sometime in 2020.  Read more here.

 

Disney , Family , hillary duff , Lizzie McGuire , McGuire , On screen , Reunites

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 10 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close