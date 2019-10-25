Original ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Cast Reunites For Upcoming Reboot

The McGuire’s are officially back together! Yes, the Disney+ Lizzie McGuire reboot puzzle is slowly getting pieced together. The McGuire Family have all signed on to reprise their rolls! (insert internal screaming here) Hallie Todd, Robert Carradine and Jake Thomas are all set to revive their rolls in the upcoming series. The three actors reunited with Hillary Duff for the first time in 15 years for a script read. Duff posted the below photo to Instagram, sharing her excitement with her followers.

Check out this throwback picture vs. now! How was this 15 years ago, already?

The original show creator, Terri Minksy, is apparently involved in the reboot. The show is said to center around Lizzie, who is turning 30, living in New York City, and has a career as an interior decorator. No word yet if Miranda and Gordo will be back to revive their rolls. (Fingers crossed!)

The show has not started shooting yet, but is expected to hit Disney+ sometime in 2020. Read more here.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: