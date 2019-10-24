Music
13 Years Ago Taylor Swift Released Her Debut Album

Ugh, I’m emotional. Can you believe it’s been 13 years since Taylor Swift released her debut album?! Her self-titled album gave us so many classics – “Tim McGraw,” “Teardrops on My Guitar,” “Picture To Burn” and “Our Song.”  I remember the exact moment the first time I heard of “Our Song.” Taylor actually converted me into a country fan for the time being. She took to Instagram to share an emotional post thanking her fans for their support all these years.

“Because of you, there was a 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th and 7th album. You guys made me into a headliner because you wanted to see me play.”

I can’t even imagine with the world would be like without Taylor and her music. And I’m not even being dramatic #13yearsofTaylorSwift

