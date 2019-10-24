Joe & McKinzie
Sharon Osbourne’s new doppleganger: ELVIS

Sharon Osbourne Says She Looked Like Elvis After Plastic Surgery Complications

Sharon Osbourne got candid with Kelly Clarkson about her recent face-lift surgery.

Osbourne explained that the process of getting work done on her face was not without its complications.

She said: “I had this thing where they lifted up my mouth and then for the first week I couldn’t feel my mouth. I can hardly feel my mouth now to be honest with you. I couldn’t find my mouth. It was up on one side and I looked like Elvis. All the kids and Ozzy were like ‘why are you snarling at me?’ I’m like, ‘I’m not snarling, I’m not doing anything!’”

Osbourne has been candid about her cosmetic procedures. She said “there’s not much I haven’t had tweaked, stretched, peeled, lasered, veneered, enhanced or removed altogether.”

Whatever makes you feel beautiful, girl!

