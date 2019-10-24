Could you be a match for Ben Affleck?

Ben Affleck is looking for love!

He has been allegedly relying on celeb-friendly app Raya to find dates.

Insiders say he wants a real partner and is not looking to date a celebrity. Meanwhile, Affleck was spotted on a date with a young brunette a couple of weeks ago at the Hotel Bel-Air.

He used to date“Saturday Night Live” producer Lindsay Shookus, which was his last serious relationship.

Shookus and Affleck split earlier this year, and she has since been linked to Jon Hamm.

Ben Affleck? Ummmm…..We’d be swiping RIGHT for sure!!!

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: