Lizzo’s ‘Truth Hurts’ Legal Battle

When you have the number one song in the country, of course people are going to want in on that success. “Truth Hurts” has been #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts for seven straight weeks now, giving Lizzo the longest running #1 by a solo female rapper in history.

Turns out Lizzo has quite the legal battle on her hands over her hit song “Truth Hurts.” The most iconic line in the song is the one at the center of the controversy…yep, “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that b****.” So what exactly is going on, did she really steal that line? Let’s break it down.

Here’s the tweet that started it all. Notice the date, Feb. 25, 2017. Now, “Truth Hurts” is a few years old, so when did it actually get released? September 19, 2017.

I did a DNA test and found out I'm 100% that bitch. — Legendina (@MinaLioness) February 25, 2017

Soon after the song started gaining popularity British singer, Mina Lioness, tweeted a series of tweets aimed at Lizzo about the lyric in question.

What I cannot get over is how brazen Lizzo and her team have been in ignoring my whole presence. They’re doing it because they know I have no capital to address her. I’m just the poor Black girl from London that don’t have a dog in the fight. — Legendina (@MinaLioness) August 28, 2019

If she thought I had the autonomy to truly challenge her and assert my rights.. She would have been given me my writers credit. She could of rode this tweet till the wheels fell off. I would have supported through and through as long as I was credited. — Legendina (@MinaLioness) August 28, 2019

All these Black Women in the industry that have been ripped off and stolen from… and Lizzo sat back and let her co-writer steal from me? — Legendina (@MinaLioness) August 28, 2019

All that was going on with Mina Lioness; meanwhile, two brothers were accusing Lizzo of ripping off the lyrics from a song writing session they had together. Justin and Jeremiah Raisen have made several Instagram posts, claiming parts of “Truth Hurst” were ripped off of a song they wrote together called, “Healthy.”

Here is Lizzo’s response to the accusations. She said she originally saw the line in question from a meme that she later found out was inspired by Mina Lioness’ tweet. She has since given writing credits to Mina Lioness, and has now filed a lawsuit against the men claiming they deserve credit.

Here’s Mina Lioness’ reaction to getting her credit:

I just took a DNA Test, turns out I’m a credited writer for the number one song on Billboard. — Legendina (@MinaLioness) October 23, 2019

I have received nothing but love from her through our communications, so I truly do thank her. — Legendina (@MinaLioness) October 23, 2019

Lizzo is suing the Raisen brothers and Yves Rothman, another songwriter who is claiming he owns a piece of the song. She has filed a lawsuit with the United States District Court in Los Angeles, asking for an unspecified amount in damages. Will this get settled, or will they battle it out in court?

