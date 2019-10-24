Entertainment News
Lizzo’s ‘Truth Hurts’ Legal Battle

Indy Pride 2019 photos

When you have the number one song in the country, of course people are going to want in on that success.  “Truth Hurts” has been #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts for seven straight weeks now, giving Lizzo the longest running #1 by a solo female rapper in history.

Turns out Lizzo has quite the legal battle on her hands over her hit song “Truth Hurts.”  The most iconic line in the song is the one at the center of the controversy…yep, “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that b****.”  So what exactly is going on, did she really steal that line?  Let’s break it down.

Here’s the tweet that started it all.  Notice the date, Feb. 25, 2017.  Now, “Truth Hurts” is a few years old, so when did it actually get released? September 19, 2017.

Soon after the song started gaining popularity British singer, Mina Lioness, tweeted a series of tweets aimed at Lizzo about the lyric in question.

All that was going on with Mina Lioness; meanwhile, two brothers were accusing Lizzo of ripping off the lyrics from a song writing session they had together.  Justin and Jeremiah Raisen have made several Instagram posts, claiming parts of “Truth Hurst” were ripped off of a song they wrote together called, “Healthy.”

View this post on Instagram

The Truth about “Truth Hurts” On April 11th, 2017, we wrote a song called “Healthy” w/ Lizzo, Jesse St John, and Yves Rothman at our studio. “I just took a DNA test turns out I’m 100% that bitch” was taken from “Healthy” and used in “Truth Hurts”. We were never contacted about being credited for the use of the parts of “Healthy” (melody, lyrics, and chords) that appear in “Truth Hurts”. After reaching out to Ricky Reed and Lizzo’s team about fixing it, we put the song in dispute in 2017 when it came out. We’ve tried to sort this out quietly for the last two years, only asking for 5% each but were shutdown every time. Coming forward publicly to family, friends, artists, and colleagues seems to be the only way at this point in relieving some of our emotional distress caused by this. The last thing we want to do is throw any negativity toward Lizzo’s momentum and movement as a cultural figure. If we believe in what she’s preaching, believing in ourselves & our own voices is something we thought she’d understand. Shout out to the singer Mina Lioness ( @minalioness ) for tweeting “I just did a DNA test turns out I’m 100% that bitch”. A meme of that came up in our writing session & inspired the lyric and melody we wrote together. If Ricky and Lizzo’s team decide to settle this dispute with us, we would like to share some of the proceeds with Mina for her influence on Healthy. The clip below shows a video & photos from the day we wrote “Healthy” along with the comparisons between the two works. All the Love, Justin & Jeremiah Raisen #lizzo #truthhurts #healthy #billboard

A post shared by Justin Raisen (@justinraisen) on

Here is Lizzo’s response to the accusations.  She said she originally saw the line in question from a meme that she later found out was inspired by Mina Lioness’ tweet.  She has since given writing credits to Mina Lioness, and has now filed a lawsuit against the men claiming they deserve credit.

Here’s Mina Lioness’ reaction to getting her credit:

Lizzo is suing the Raisen brothers and Yves Rothman, another songwriter who is claiming he owns a piece of the song.  She has filed a lawsuit with the United States District Court in Los Angeles, asking for an unspecified amount in damages.  Will this get settled, or will they battle it out in court?

