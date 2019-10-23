Spotify is Giving Premium Subscribers a Free Google Home Mini Smart Speaker

Spotify is offering it’s subscribers a free Google Home Mini smart speaker! Before you get too excited though, and you’re like me with a student-subscription this offer unfortunately doesn’t apply to you. However, everyone else with either a premium individual or family-plan subscription is covered! The offer is good until Novemeber 15th or until the smart speakers run out so I would do it sooner rather than later. To claim your Google Home Mini, just log into your Spotfiy account on the Spotify website. Spotify will then send over an email with a link for your free smart speaker. You even get to choose your color!

