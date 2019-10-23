News and Gossip
Instagram is Banning Plastic Surgery Filters

Instagram is taking steps to promote healthier self image for its users. Today on a Facebook it was announced that Instagram will be banning filters that depict or promote cosmetic surgery. You know, the ones that instantly give you bigger lips and make look like you just got some fillers injected projecting unrealistic ideas of beauty. A spokesperson wrote on Facebook, “we want Spark AR effects to be a positive experience and are re-evaluating our existing policies as they relate to well-being.”

Daniel Mooney, the creator of the FixMe filter, told BBC that “it was only ever supposed to be a critique of plastic surgery, showing how unglamorous the process is with the markings and bruising.” He also sides that there is more to be done. “I can see where Instagram is coming from, but for as long as some of the most-followed accounts on Instagram are of heavily surgically ‘improved’ people, removing surgery filters won’t really change that much.”

What do you think? Are you in favor of Instagram removing these filters?

 

 

