Taylor Supporting Selena is BFF Goals!

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are BFF goals! They have a history of supporting each other, and there is really nothing better than seeing women supporting other women! Taylor took to instagram to share her support for Selena’s new single, “Lose You To Love Me.” Taylor wrote, “This song is a perfect expression of healing & my absolute favorite song she’s put out yet!” Taylor added, “A triumph.”

Check out their supportive posts below!

📸 | Selena Gomez and Taylor supporting each other’s latest singles via their Instagram Stories in recent months 💘 pic.twitter.com/9KXC1PbrxZ — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdatesNYBU) October 23, 2019

These ladies have a long history of supporting one another!

While we wait for @selenagomez' new track #LoseYouToLoveMe, let's look back on her acceptance speech for her FIRST-EVER #VMA win for 'Come & Get It' pic.twitter.com/y3xMpt8T29 — Video Music Awards (@vmas) October 21, 2019

remember when Selena risked her reputation to defend and support taylor? yeah swifties we supporting tonight. #LoseYouToLoveMe pic.twitter.com/g7oKa2gWED — 🏹 (fan account) (@stainedsnake) October 22, 2019

“…You’ve changed my life. But honestly, thank you from the bottom of my heart for supporting someone who I know is the most beautiful, strong and independent woman that I’ve ever met. So thank you, as her best friend.” – Selena to Taylor #repTourPasadena — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) May 20, 2018

Aww Selena supporting her friend Taylor <3 she's so cute pic.twitter.com/MHIKrHmi27 — Claudia (@spreadlovenow96) January 14, 2014

get yourself a supportive friendship like selena and taylor pic.twitter.com/HJeEFqtaz0 — loren (@likeadevils) October 23, 2019

Yes, we all need a friendship like Taylor and Selena’s!

