Taylor Supporting Selena is BFF Goals!

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are BFF goals! They have a history of supporting each other, and there is really nothing better than seeing women supporting other women! Taylor took to instagram to share her support for Selena’s new single, “Lose You To Love Me.” Taylor wrote, “This song is a perfect expression of healing & my absolute favorite song she’s put out yet!” Taylor added, “A triumph.”
Check out their supportive posts below!
These ladies have a long history of supporting one another!
Yes, we all need a friendship like Taylor and Selena’s!
