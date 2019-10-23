Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Taylor Supporting Selena is BFF Goals!

The 58th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: John Shearer / Getty

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez are BFF goals!  They have a history of supporting each other, and there is really nothing better than seeing women supporting other women!  Taylor took to instagram to share her support for Selena’s new single, “Lose You To Love Me.”  Taylor wrote, “This song is a perfect expression of healing & my absolute favorite song she’s put out yet!” Taylor added, “A triumph.”

Check out their supportive posts below!

These ladies have a long history of supporting one another!

Yes, we all need a friendship like Taylor and Selena’s!

friends , friendship , selena , selena gomez , support , Supportive , taylor , taylor swift

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 10 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close