More Chip and Joanna? YES PLEASE!

Chip and Joanna Gaines new network will be called Magnolia, and it will launch October 2020.

Its first slate of original programming will include a docuseries called “Home on the Road” following married singer-songwriters Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano Ramirez and their band Johnnyswim on tour.

The six-episode series will follow the couple, their children Joaquin and Luna and the eight band and crew members as they travel together on their tour bus.