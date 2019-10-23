Joe & McKinzie
More Chip and Joanna? YES PLEASE!

This is so exciting!!!

Chip and Joanna Gaines new network will be called Magnolia, and it will launch October 2020.

Its first slate of original programming will include a docuseries called “Home on the Road” following married singer-songwriters Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano Ramirez and their band Johnnyswim on tour.

The six-episode series will follow the couple, their children Joaquin and Luna and the eight band and crew members as they travel together on their tour bus.

