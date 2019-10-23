Entertainment News
WATCH: Macaulay Culkin Dances With Lizzo

This might be the most unexpected random moment of 2019, but I’m SOOOOO glad this happened!  Macaulay Calkin is apparently a big Lizzo fan, (I mean who isn’t) and he even joined her on stage.  His dance moves are about as good as mine.  He hit the “sprinkler” like it was his job.  My heart is genuinely happy watching this.  Check it out!

Lizzo with the RT and cute comment…

This is by far the best comment…not out of the house! HAAAA!

Lizzo is for everyone!  It’s good to see Macaulay Culkin out here living his best life.  Not sure if he’s going to be auditioning to join the “THE BIG GRRRLS” dance squad anytime soon, though.

