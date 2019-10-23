Entertainment News
WATCH: Selena Gomez ‘Lose You To Love Me’

IT’S FINALLY HERE!  Selena Gomez dropped her new single, “Lose You To Love Me.”  It is absolutely breathtaking!  She dropped the visuals as well, which are beautiful, and shot entirely on an iPhone.  Check it out below!

The song is the lead single off Selena’s much anticipated upcoming album.  Turns out none other than FINNEAS, who is Billie Eilish‘s big brother, helped produce the track.

“Issues” singer Julia Michaels, who has previously worked on music with Selena, also had a hand in writing this one.  Which, if you know any Julia Michaels’ songs, this definitely has her fingerprints all over it.

Here’s some fan reactions from twitter:

Some fans are speculating that Hailey Bieber’s screenshot of the song “I’ll Kill You” by Summer Walker, which was posted shortly before Selena dropped her new song, was a message directed toward Selena.  Selena took to Instagram to share a little note in response.  See below.

You feeling this song?  Hit us up on on twitter @radionow1009

