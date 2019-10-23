Check out This Haunted Carwash in Ohio

The Rainforest Car Wash in Brunswick Ohio turns into the Haunted Car Wash for two weekends in October. For just $20 a vehicle you can get your car cleaned and witness some pretty spooky clowns and other creatures. This is such a genius idea! According to CNN, haunted car washes have popped up in several other locations this year, including in Daphne, Alabama, and Wichita Falls, Texas.

A haunted car wash?? This is the creativity we need on the table!!!! pic.twitter.com/MdoSNjLtvP — 𝕮𝖎𝖊𝖑𝖔 (@UhhhHeaven) October 21, 2019

It seems to be having a pretty good turn out. The Rainforest Car Wash commented on its Facebook page, that the wait ranged from a little over an hour to 10 minutes! Totally worth the wait though. Anyone want to road trip to Ohio this weekend??

