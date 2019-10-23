Mallory
HomeMallory

Check out This Haunted Carwash in Ohio

The Rainforest Car Wash in Brunswick Ohio turns into the Haunted Car Wash for two weekends in October. For just $20 a vehicle you can get your car cleaned and witness some pretty spooky clowns and other creatures. This is such a genius idea! According to CNN, haunted car washes have popped up in several other locations this year, including in Daphne, Alabama, and Wichita Falls, Texas.

It seems to be having a pretty good turn out. The Rainforest Car Wash commented on its Facebook page, that the wait ranged from a little over an hour to 10 minutes! Totally worth the wait though. Anyone want to road trip to Ohio this weekend??

 

 

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 10 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close