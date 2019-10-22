Lindsay Lohan Shades Cody Simpson & Miley Cyrus

Lindsay Lohan probably has no business shading anyone, but she totally posted (then deleted) some shade meant for Cody Simpson and his new girlfriend, Miley Cyrus.

So here’s the back story…Simpson apparently dated Lohan’s younger sister and obviously things didn’t work out. Lohan posted a picture of her sister and Simpson with a super shady caption, before deleting it. Thank goodness for screen shots, right?! She captioned the post “When you realise you failed. And you settle for less @codysimpson…family is everything you won the masked singer but you lost your future.” Check out the post below.

I am here to share Lindsay Lohan’s shady Instagram post she instantly deleted about Cody Simpson. Oh dear Lindsay. 😂 pic.twitter.com/glhQjWfZ8Z — Sarah (@sarahtalksmedia) October 22, 2019

BRUTAL! You caught that little part in the caption about winning the Masked Singer, right? Yeah, turns out Simpson won the Masked Singer Australia where Lohan was a judge. THE PLOT THICKENS! Lohan ended up calling Simpson out on the show before actually even knowing if it was him under the mask. Apparently Lohan bought Simpson furniture for his house in Venice. Check it out.

Soooo, is she gonna get her furniture back?!

Lohan immediately deleted the post, and claims it was all a joke and Simpson was in on it the whole time. Was it though???

