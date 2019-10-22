Entertainment News
Billie Eilish Calls Out People Who Wear Mink Fur

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is speaking up on the behalf of animals, specifically minks.  The following video of a white mink went viral on twitter recently and it caught the attention of the “Bad Guy” singer…

After seeing the video, Eilish took to Instagram posting photos on her story of a white mink and added, “Just so you know…this is a mink. You b*****s getting mink lashes and mink slippers disgust me lol.”  She added a second photo and said, “Where yo heart at?”

This is not the first time Eilish has spoken out on social media about animal cruelty.  Earlier this year, she aimed fire at an Indiana Dairy Farm after undercover video was released showing calves being abused.  She posted to her Instagram story encouraging fans to go vegan.

