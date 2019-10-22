Dustin
Does Kate Beckinsale Look Like Ryan Reynolds? She Thinks So!

2016 San Diego International Film Festival

Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty

Jake Gyllenhaal Ryan Reynolds life movie

Source: SONY PICTURES/Columbia Pictures’ LIFE / SONY PICTURES/Columbia Pictures’ LIFE

NOOOOOOOOOOOO!!! She’s crazy. In a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon (below), she says she looks exactly like Ryan Reynolds. In no way does she, well, maybe their smile is the same. Eye’s too maybe? IDK. I don’t think so. Check out the video below. It’s a great interview so watch the whole thing. If you just want to see the Ryan Reynolds part, go to about 3:00 and watch from there. What do you think? Anywhere close? I love how she talks about her boyfriends feeling some kind of way for Ryan! HAHA!!

