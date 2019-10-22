Nicki got Married

Nicki Minaj announced her marriage to Kenneth Petty after a year of dating!
The rapper captioned a cute pic of Mr. and Mrs. mugs, “10•21•19,” referring to the lovebirds’ official wedding date.
She hasn’t shared any more details about tying the knot, but Minaj revealed in August that she would have a big wedding celebration following their low-key nuptials.
Minaj and Petty start dating last year before becoming Instagram-official in December 2018.
Congrats to the happy new couple!!!
Also On RadioNOW 100.9: