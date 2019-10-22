Joe & McKinzie
HomeJoe & McKinzieThe Tea With McKinzie

Nicki got Married

Nicki Minaj announced her marriage to Kenneth Petty after a year of dating!

The rapper captioned a cute pic of Mr. and Mrs. mugs, “10•21•19,” referring to the lovebirds’ official wedding date.

She hasn’t shared any more details about tying the knot, but Minaj revealed in August that she would have a big wedding celebration following their low-key nuptials.

Minaj and Petty start dating last year before becoming Instagram-official in December 2018.

Congrats to the happy new couple!!!

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Anthony Harvey / Getty

bride , married , Nicki Minaj

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 10 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close