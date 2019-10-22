The Tea With McKinzie
Sofia’s Legal Battle

Sofia Vergara Visits 'Late Night With Jimmy Fallon'

A judge in Los Angeles ordered Sofia Vergara to pay her ex Nicholas Loeb nearly $80,000… in their legal battle over her frozen embryos.  

The judge ruled that she has to pay her ex over $76,000 in attorney’s fees and almost $3,000 in costs.

Vergara was previously engaged to Loeb and the two discussed the possibility of having a child together using in-vitro fertilization and a third-party surrogate.

During the process, two pre-embryos were created and survived to viability. Loeb sued Vergara, trying to obtain full custody of the embryos and bring them to term.

Ugh…so much drama!!! #RichPeopleProblems
