Sofia’s Legal Battle

The judge ruled that she has to pay her ex over $76,000 in attorney’s fees and almost $3,000 in costs.

Vergara was previously engaged to Loeb and the two discussed the possibility of having a child together using in-vitro fertilization and a third-party surrogate.

During the process, two pre-embryos were created and survived to viability. Loeb sued Vergara, trying to obtain full custody of the embryos and bring them to term.