Entire Football Season Cancelled & Coaching Staff Fired After This Happened…

Cardinal Ritter College Prep high school in St. Louis had it’s entire remainder of it’s season cancelled along with the entire coaching staffed fired after a suspended player suited up and played in game! Yeah, that’s very much against the rules. Bill Jackson was supposed to serve a one-game suspension at the beginning of this season after being ejected during the state finals last year. However according to STL High School Sports, instead, Jackson suited up in another uniform as freshman, Marvin Burks (who is a real player on the team) wearing number 24. Jackson’s tattoos gave it away though. Jackson should have been also been ineligible for every game after that for not serving his one-game suspension. But since he indeed did play in 7 games since, the school chose to forfeit the entire season and the entire coaching staff was “permanently released.”

Afterwards, head coach Brandon Gregory spoke with St. Louis NBC affiliate, KSDK addressing the scandal:

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: