These Celebrities can’t swim?

 

Rihanna drinks coca cola soda during music video shoot

WOW! I’m surprised at this. I think learning how to swim is so important. It’s a survival thing everyone should learn how to do. A lot of these celebs are actors too! Don’t they need to know how to swim for different roles they play? What, are they going to turn the gig down because they can’t swim? You better learn! According to Popsugar, these are a few of the Celebrities that can’t swim! Rihanna, Miranda Lambert, Chrissy Teigen, Snoop Dogg, Oprah Winfrey, Christina Ricci, Carmen Electra, John legend, Zayn Malik, and more! See all of them here.

