“Final Destination” Type Crash

Columbus Police Car

HOLY SWEET BABY BIEBER!!! This crash is crazy. Remember in Final Destination 2 when the logs came off the truck and went through the windshield? This is basically the same thing! I don’t ever drive behind a truck carrying logs because of that movie!  According to TooFab.com, the driver bent down to grab something and he ran right into the logs. I can’t believe he survived this. Apparently, him bending down not only caused the crash but also saved his life! That’s crazy!

Here’s the scene from the movie with the logs. It’s a bit graphic so watch at your own risk.

Check out the pics from the crash -> Click Me

