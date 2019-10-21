PICS: Shawn and Camila Have Matching ‘Bond Bracelets’

Some people are really still convinced that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s relationship is a big PR stunt. I don’t know, I think they really are dating. I mean, some fans of the couple have noticed they seem to be wearing matching “bond bracelets.” (I didn’t even know these things existed) Apparently when you touch the bracelet, it let’s the other person know you’re thinking of them. That’s pretty adorable. Would a couple who isn’t really dating do this?! I think NOT!

now we know for sure shawn and camila have the touch bracelets 🥺 pic.twitter.com/0K4TKuYz7x — i (@rosecabellos) October 21, 2019

shawn and camila both have matching bond bracelets that lets them know when they are missing each other OH MY GOD THIS IS ABSOLUTELY THE CUTEST THING EVER MY HEART DID A THING 🥺 pic.twitter.com/MZBCkcABMH — emmy | ia cuz of school (@vibinshawmilaa) October 20, 2019

The brand of bracelets are Bond Touch. They just confirmed that Camila does appear to be wearing their bracelet. These things are about to be the most popular Christmas gift this year.

Apparently this isn’t the first time they’ve worn matching bracelets…here’s some more investigative Shamila stan work:

Here’s some fan reaction tweets to their Bond Touch bracelets:

Camila pulling up on Shawn in Australia after he taps her bracelet thing 30 times in the middle of the night while she’s trying to sleep, forgetting about the 50 hour time difference pic.twitter.com/CB2bwiW1hc — bri 🗝 (@thefantasticbri) October 21, 2019

Its so cute to know that Shawn & Camila has a bondtouch!

They are just too cute 😍#CrazyInLove #shawmila — Shamitha Directioner (@SmileyShamitha) October 21, 2019

But is their relationship on the rocks? According to a Cosmopolitan article, there’s “proof” the couple broke up. Of course, Camila had to roast the headline on her Instagram story. Here’s a screenshot of what she posted:

EXCLUSIVE: camila cabello and shawn mendes have broken up. camila is currently shocked by the news pic.twitter.com/Pn1hWOOgFu — sar loves camila (@bippitycabello) October 20, 2019

Looks like all is good with the happy couple.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: