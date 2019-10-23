Indy's Connection
Indy’s Connection: Breast Cancer & Domestic Violence

Host Emily Metheny speaks with Hannah Meinen, Community Development Manager with the American Cancer Society and leader of the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer  Walk in Indianapolis, about the walk, breast cancer, and what the ACS is doing to help Hoosiers and everyone in the nation. Emily also talks with Melissa Iannuzzi, Communication & Special Events Coordinator for the Indiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence, about what is domestic violence, what resources are available to survivors and more.

You can listen live to Indy’s Connection every Sunday at 6am on RadioNow 100.9.

breast cancer , connection , Domestic Violence , metheny

