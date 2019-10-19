Indy
ICAS is out of Space for Cats and Dog – Adoptions are Currently Free!

Here’s your excuse to adopt a new furry friend! Indianapolis Animal Care Services is completely out of space for cats and dogs and say they “desperately need the public’s help.” Adoptions are free right now and if adoptions don’t increase, the shelter says that it will be “forced to make some tough decisions.” Some dogs have spent more than 100 days at the shelter!

• Bernadette, days at the shelter: 113
• Rosie O’Donnell, days at the shelter: 110
• Rosie, days at the shelter: 109
• Bulbasaur, days at the shelter: 101

You can visit IACS from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on the south-side at 2600 S. Harding St. Also, check out their Facebook page for more information.

