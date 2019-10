FINALLY!!! We’ve been waiting for this. She’s been teasing us for a while and now it’s finally coming! Her next single “Lose You To Love Me” is due out 10-23-19! Can wait for this! Her most recent songs that she’s been on were colabs. So it’ll be nice to have solo Selena track.

Guessing these are song lyrics she’s been posing on her twitter.

I gave my all and they all know it. pic.twitter.com/fmIODy9vX4 — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) October 18, 2019

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: