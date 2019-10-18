Indy
Man Dressed as ‘Michael Myers’ Rides Bike Around Indiana Neighborhood

What would you do if you were driving around your neighborhood and saw THIS?!  Yep, this happened in Decatur, Indinana.  A guy dressed as Michael Myers riding a bike, pulling a skeleton baby behind him…you probably wouldn’t stop to chat, right?  Well, that’s exactly what Sabrina Zimmerman did, and she posted the incident on Facebook.  Take a look at what happened.

 

At the very end, we’re all let in on the joke.  Turns out, this was actually Sabrina’s husband!  According to WPTA, he’s actually been doing this for years, so Sabrina knew immediately who exactly was behind the mask.  Happy Halloween, y’all!

