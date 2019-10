The new version would center on Dionne (played by Stacey Dash) who is Cher’s BFF.

When Cher disappears, Dionne must take on the pressures of being the new most popular girl in school while also unraveling the mystery of what happened to her friend.

The new version is described as “Mean Girls” meets “Riverdale” meets a Lizzo video set in a high school that is uniquely 2020 Los Angeles.