If you’re going to lie to police about your name, You should probably make sure it’s not tattooed on your neck. Cops in Illinois put out a warrant for Matthew Bushman from his arrest in a forgery case. A few day’s later cops spotted him and asked if he was Matthew. And he said no, and gave them a fake name. That might have worked if his name wasn’t tattooed on his NECK.



Man with own name tattooed on neck arrested for falsely ID’ing himself #dummyoftheday

Listen live https://t.co/DVRMzFKA4r pic.twitter.com/s4ANyiSaot — Joe Pesh (@JoePeshRadio) October 18, 2019

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: