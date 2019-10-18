Do You Like Disney Movies? You Can Now Get Paid $1,000 To Watch Them

If you like Disney movie’s then this is the perfect job for you. The company Reviews.org is looking for someone to watch 30 Disney movies in 30 days. Anyone interested needs to fill out a questionnaire a submit a video review of their favorite Disney film. The chosen person will then watch the 30 films in 30 days when Disney+ launches on November 12th. For completing the task, the chosen person will receive $1,000 a Disney+ subscription for a year and a Disney themed movie watching kit

To Apply CLICK HERE

