Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kylie Jenner Turns RIIISE AND SHIIINNEE Meme into Merch

Well this sure didn’t take long. Kylie Jenner has officailly turned the “RIIISE AND SHIIINNEE” meme into merchandise available on KylieJennerShop.com. A move from the mind of a billionaire (and momager Kris Jenner I’m assuming). Did you really think Kylie Jenner wouldn’t try and secure the bag on this?! The hoodies come and black and white and are $65 each.

“Rise and shine” originated from Kylie’s “Official Kylie Cosmetics Office Tour” vlog. The memes have been endless on social media. Even Ariana Grande had some fun sampling the “tune.”

kylie jenner , merch , Rise and Shine , Stormi Webster

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 10 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close