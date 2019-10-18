Kylie Jenner Turns RIIISE AND SHIIINNEE Meme into Merch

Well this sure didn’t take long. Kylie Jenner has officailly turned the “RIIISE AND SHIIINNEE” meme into merchandise available on KylieJennerShop.com. A move from the mind of a billionaire (and momager Kris Jenner I’m assuming). Did you really think Kylie Jenner wouldn’t try and secure the bag on this?! The hoodies come and black and white and are $65 each.

“Rise and shine” originated from Kylie’s “Official Kylie Cosmetics Office Tour” vlog. The memes have been endless on social media. Even Ariana Grande had some fun sampling the “tune.”

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: