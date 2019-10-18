Movies
Kimberly J. Brown from ‘Halloweentown’ has a ‘Halloweentown’-Inspired Etsy Shop

Halloweentown came out 21 years ago today! HOW?! But the real story here is that Kimberly J Brown, who played Marnie Piper, has her own Etsy shop these days called Craftily Creative. There are currently 33 items for purchase in her shop with most of those being Halloweentown-inspired items such as shirts and canvases. Brown told Bustle, “I started the shop about 5 years ago with my good friend Liz because we loved crafting together on the weekends and thought we’d share some of our projects.” According to Brown, people began requesting items with Halloweentown quotes on them such as“being normal is vastly overrated” and “Halloween is cool.” Brb going to buy some new merch right now!!!

