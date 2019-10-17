Mallory
HomeMallory

Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse is Yours to Rent on AirBnB

I must be dreaming! Barbie is turning 60 and to celebrate, Mattel and Airbnb are partnering together and offering one group of guests a chance to party like Barbie and stay at a real-life version of her Malibu Dreamhouse in the heart of Malibu, California. However, it’s only available for a one-time, two-night stay from October 27 to Tuesday, October 29, according to a press release from Airbnb. Potential guests will have the chance to book starting at October 23 at 11a.m. PDT.

Barbie’s dreamhouse features a personal cinema, an infinity pool and even an outdoor meditation zone. Some special guests will be dropping by during your stay too apparently. Check out the official listing here!

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 10 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close