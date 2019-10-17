Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse is Yours to Rent on AirBnB

I must be dreaming! Barbie is turning 60 and to celebrate, Mattel and Airbnb are partnering together and offering one group of guests a chance to party like Barbie and stay at a real-life version of her Malibu Dreamhouse in the heart of Malibu, California. However, it’s only available for a one-time, two-night stay from October 27 to Tuesday, October 29, according to a press release from Airbnb. Potential guests will have the chance to book starting at October 23 at 11a.m. PDT.

Barbies Barbie Malibu Dreamhouse on Airbnb. pic.twitter.com/qrfnOiPvKh — PetiteAnge (@PetiteAnge_) October 17, 2019

Barbie’s dreamhouse features a personal cinema, an infinity pool and even an outdoor meditation zone. Some special guests will be dropping by during your stay too apparently. Check out the official listing here!

