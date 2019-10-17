New “HOT ONES” with Paul Rudd [VIDEO]

Love these! I’m a huge chicken wing fan and I think this is genius! Even though, Paul Rudd takes down Cauliflower in this episode! These video have been done with actors like Kristen Bell, Chrissy Teigen, Dax Shepard and according to this video he’s done 166 of these videos! That’s a ton of very very hot hot sauce! One of the things I love most about these is the crazy stuff you find out. There’s a crazy fact about anchor man that will have you shaking your head!

Here’s one with Shawn Mendes. The heat gets him pretty good! HAHA!!

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: