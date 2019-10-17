Is Selena Gomez Teasing New Music?

Selena Gomez recently posted an adorable throwback picture of herself on Instagram, but the caption had many fans scratching their heads asking, “WHAT DOES THIS MEAN, SELENA?!” She captioned it, “We always go into it blindly.”
Fans immediately started jumping to conclusions, thinking that it’s clues to a new song, maybe a title or lyrics? BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE! She’s posted a few more clues, so now an official investigation has opened, let’s take a look all the clues and theories…
Wait, a billboards telling you to have your Alexa follow Selena?!
Then THIS happens? What are the notifications?!
And she posted THIS?!?!
Then THIS! COME ONNNNNN! IT’S ABOUT TO GO DOWN! #SelenaIsBack
Her previous album, Revival, was released October 9, 2015…so this meme is so accurate!
Remember when she told Jimmy Fallon that her album was close to being finished? This was back in June…so those finishing touches have to be done, right?!
These posts for sure HAVE to be related to some new music. Remember when she posted lyrics while teasing “Bad Liar?”
Either way, Selena is DEFINITELY up to something. Get ready, Selenators! I can’t wait to find out what it is!