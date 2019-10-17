Is Selena Gomez Teasing New Music?

Selena Gomez recently posted an adorable throwback picture of herself on Instagram, but the caption had many fans scratching their heads asking, “WHAT DOES THIS MEAN, SELENA?!” She captioned it, “We always go into it blindly.”

Fans immediately started jumping to conclusions, thinking that it’s clues to a new song, maybe a title or lyrics? BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE! She’s posted a few more clues, so now an official investigation has opened, let’s take a look all the clues and theories…

i feel like #SG2 is going to be about her fame and how she grew up in the spotlight. with the throwback photo plus “we always go into it blindly” sounds like song lyrics? it gives the vibe it’s about how she went into the spotlight blindly and look where she ended up? — sonal ♡ (@selftsab) October 16, 2019

SG2 is about her childhood and growing up in the industry 😭 like “We always go into it blindly” is a weird caption like it has to be a lyric from the lead single or from one of the songs on the album definitely pic.twitter.com/OAjA5916PN — 🦋𝒯-𝒮𝓌𝒾𝓏𝓏𝓁𝑒 💕 (@yayitzselenag) October 16, 2019

FINALLY AFTER 4 YEARS #SG2ISCOMING — alex ✨ (@selenaschris) October 16, 2019

Wait, a billboards telling you to have your Alexa follow Selena?!

OMF SELENA GOMEZ IS ACTUALLY COMING! MY BABY IS ACTUALLY COMING. #SG2 IS ACTUALLY COMING. #SELENAISCOMING AND THE ROSES YAAAS WE WEREN’T CLOWNING ! OMF @SELENAGOMEZ 🥀🥀🥀 pic.twitter.com/URCFfrJAdX — we always go into it blindly . (@selenagomezsax) October 17, 2019

Then THIS happens? What are the notifications?!

I ASKED ALEXA TO FOLLOW SELENA GOMEZ & IM SCREAMING WHAT DOES THIS MEAN pic.twitter.com/ZW24YGEy6k — kayla (@needyseIenas) October 17, 2019

And she posted THIS?!?!

Then THIS! COME ONNNNNN! IT’S ABOUT TO GO DOWN! #SelenaIsBack

Her previous album, Revival, was released October 9, 2015…so this meme is so accurate!

omg a local just said selenators are like camels bc we stored whatever music in our humps for so long and still managed to survive this drought… WHY DOES THIS MAKE SENSE 😭 pic.twitter.com/m5jiu1qRQe — we always go into it blindly . (@selenagomezsax) October 16, 2019

Remember when she told Jimmy Fallon that her album was close to being finished? This was back in June…so those finishing touches have to be done, right?!

These posts for sure HAVE to be related to some new music. Remember when she posted lyrics while teasing “Bad Liar?”

Either way, Selena is DEFINITELY up to something. Get ready, Selenators! I can’t wait to find out what it is!

