Jonah Hill says “Thanks but no Thanks”

After being offered a role in “The Batman,” Jonah Hill has moved on from the project.

The news of Jonah passing up the chance to be a villian comes after Zoe Kravitz was recently tapped to play Selina Kyle, a.k.a. Catwoman.

One of the points brought up in negotiations was whether Hill would play the Penguin or Riddler, and now Reeves and Warner Bros. will have to go back to the drawing board to see which actors will take on those roles.

“The Batman” is scheduled to hit theaters June 25, 2021.

