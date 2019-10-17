Entertainment News
WATCH: Ariana Grande Covers Kylie Jenner’s ‘Rise and Shine’

'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala

Source: Neilson Barnard / Getty

When you’re one of the richest people in the world, you can do just about anything and it will go viral.  A clip of Kylie Jenner waking up her daughter, Stormi, with a little “hrriiiise and shiiiiiine” jingle started making the rounds on the internet.  It even caught the attention of Ariana Grande, who did a little cover of it on her Instagram story.  Grande even tagged Jenner asking “can I sample?”  Check out the clip below!

 

Kylie responded and gave the okay to Ari to sample, but only if she is featured in the music video.  If you’re having trouble following along….this quick video explains it ALL!

You following?  Okay, good…now, here are some hilarious memes fans made:

 

This one wins…even got the Kim K stamp of approval!

So true!  Why was the camera man already in the room? Haaaaaa!

“Let me sleep, lady!” – Stormi

An angelic alarm? Sure!

It even got a little dubstep remix…

Kylie even put it in her insta bio!

OKAY, Ari, you HAVE to sample this.  It will be a total bop!

