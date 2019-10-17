Mallory
HomeMallory

SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers Don’t Ruin Things According to Science, They Make Them Better

While not knowing what’s going to happen next in a movie will definitely keep you on the edge of your seat, on the contrary, knowing what will happen next doesn’t ruin your experience like most assume. According to science, spoilers can actually enhance it! As an audience we can be so absorbed by the tension that it actually subtracts from some of the enjoyment of the book/movie/show. Professor of psychology, Nicholas Christenfeld, conducted an experiment proving that when viewers/readers have more information about the stories they are consuming, predictability can make the make the experience more satisfying than not knowing anything at all.

Young people in 3D movie theater

Source: Izabela Habur / Getty

In Christenfeld’s study, one group read a story and rated how much they liked it at the end. Another group read the same story but were told spoilers at the beginning. And spoiler alert: the second group enjoyed the story more!

In a report from The University of California, Christenfeld said, “The point is, really we’re not watching these things for the ending.” Makes sense. I still watch Titanic once every couple of weeks knowing the ship will definitely sink but I still enjoy every second.

spoiler alert , spoilers

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 10 months ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 1 year ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 1 year ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 1 year ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 1 year ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 1 year ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 1 year ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close