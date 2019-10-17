National
Here’s Seth Rogen’s Response to the 20-Year-Old Arrested for a Fake ‘Superbad’ McLovin ID

A 20-year-old from Iowa was arrested over the weekend for using a fake ID to get into a bar. This wasn’t your below average run of the mill fake though. According to WTHR, police approached Daniel Burleson who was holding an alcoholic drink in his hand and asked to see his ID. Burleson reportedly refused to show the officer his ID and was escorted outside. He then gave the police his real ID that showed he was indeed underage. When the officers asked to see his other ID, his fake ID, he said he didn’t have one. While he was searching through his wallet though, police spotted the infamous fake McLovin ID. Burelson then confessed he bought it off Amazon for $15.

Seth Rogan, who played Officer Micheals in Superbad responded to the news on Twitter exactly how you would expect Seth Rogan to respond:

