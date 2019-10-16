Dustin
Scary Findings in Woman’s Toilet!

Interior Of Illuminated Toilet

Source: Jaume Bags Ribera / EyeEm / Getty

WOW!! Ok, this would freak me the hell out!! This woman found a snake, chowing down on it’s breakfast UNDER HER TOILET SET!!!! The snake looks small but it’s eating a pretty sizable mouse. Not sure if the snake poisonous but I certainly hope not. No one was hurt, so that’s good. i mean, no one but the mouse. What do you do? Let it finish up? I mean, you don’t want to rude and interrupt it! HAHA!!

Here ya go, check out the full story and pics. For real though, what would you do if this happened to you?

